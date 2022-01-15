Looking for a Rewarding Job? Here’s Your Chance

The Highland (Christian Ministries) Food Pantry on Walnut Street and the Abilene Hunger

Coalition, through the the AmeriCorps Equal Heart initiative, is recruiting three to four individuals to assist

the food pantry this winter/spring. The recruits will help reduce community hunger to low income families during the COVID-19 crisis, assist with the direct service and development of the various meal or grocery food distributions, and provide general daily support for the food pantry and its outreach affiliates.

The AmeriCorps member can choose:

Spring Cohort HTXJ2: (Jan 10th-Aug 12th) This location requires a service commitment of 900

hours. Benefits include a living allowance of $8,473.00 and an education award of $3,172.50. Spring Cohort HTXJ3: (Jan 17th-Aug 19th) This location requires a service commitment of 900 hours. Benefits include a living allowance of $8,473.00 and an education award of $3,172.50. Spring Cohort HTXJ4: (Jan 24th-Aug 26th) This location requires a service commitment of 900 Spring Cohort J5: (Jan 31st-May 6th) This location requires a service commitment of 450 hours. Benefits include a living allowance of $4,242.00 and an education award of $1,678.57.

All cohorts require a commitment of 25 to 35 hours depending on the length of service.

The service location is the Highland Food Pantry at 701 Walnut St.

All applicants must be available for the duration of the program and must complete the total number

of service hours to receive the education award, be 17 years of age or older by start date, be a U.S.

citizen or permanent resident and have a commitment to serve the community.

A federal background check is required prior to start-date.

Apply @ https://americorps.equalheart.org/hiring.html

For more information, contact Becky Almanza @ becky@highlandchurch.org or leave a message at 325-

673-1234.