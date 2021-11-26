Brook Hollow Has a New Home

The congregation of Brook Hollow Christian Church has a new meeting place at 4606 S. 14th St. in Woodhaven Shopping Center. Services are at 10:10 a.m. Sundays.

The church sold its building at South 23rd and Willis Streets to Beltway Park Church and started meeting in its new location on Nov. 21. The sale was finalized on Nov. 19. the buildings will be made into a day care center and counseling center for teens and children, operated by Beltway Park. A Facebook posting from Beltway announced the sale and thanked the staff and families of Brook Hollow:

“Thank you for taking great care of this building and those that called this place home. Please know the love, prayers, sweat, and tears you have sowed into this place will be part of our foundation to continue to touch the lives of all who enter. The love of Jesus will continue to grow here!”