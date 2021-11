Remember that hour of sleep you lost in March when Daylight Saving Time kicked in?

Well, you’ll get it back this weekend when DST ends early Sunday morning.

Officially, DST ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. But just to be on the safe side, move your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

For those who love Daylight Saving Time, it will resume on March 13, 2022.