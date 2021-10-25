Rick Hammer: Vaccines a Sign of God’s Grace

Rick Hammer, former biology professor at Hardin-Simmons University, is well known in Abilene for his role in the development of a nature park at Kirby Lake and for his creation stewardship activism.

He recently had an article published on the Baptist News Global website titled, “Why I see COVID-19 vaccines as a sign of God’s grace.”

The article begins with, “I used to tell the Hardin-Simmons University students in my freshman biology class that scientific knowledge is a gift from God, but we have to do the hard work of discovering it and learning how to use it.”

Click here to read the entire article

Rick Hammer