ACU Reschedules Summit for spring 2022

Abilene Christian University is postponing its annual Summit for spring 2022, due to concerns over the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. A revamped on-campus Summit is scheduled for March 31-April 1, 2022. Summit originally was scheduled to coincide with homecoming, which will proceed Oct. 14-17. The following news release was issued by Leah Andrews, Summit director.

“We are sorry to announce that, after much prayer and discernment, we have decided to cancel the Fall 2021 edition of ACU Summit. Our facilitators have been lining up engaging speakers and preparing exciting activities for us to share. And we’ve looked forward to the Anchor Point plenary event with Richard Beck.

However, after hearing from many who are choosing not to travel or attend public gatherings right now because of COVID-19 concerns in various parts of the nation, we believe the best course of action is to focus our planning and energy on the Spring 2022 edition of Summit.

ACU’s Homecoming festivities Oct. 14-17 – Golden Anniversary Club and other reunions, Gutenberg Celebration, Sports Hall of Fame, Musical, football, parade, Chapel, and more – are moving full steam ahead. Click here for Homecoming schedule.

We are eagerly anticipating the next Summit gathering, currently scheduled for March 31 – April 1, 2022, in conjunction with Sing Song.

Watch for more information from us when it’s time to begin registering for the spring edition. We know many of you are excited about returning to campus! We, too, eagerly await welcoming you and offering the full complement of activities designed to build the community, fellowship, and spiritual growth we all need right now.”