Sellers: Missions Emphasis should shift from Matthew 28 to John 21

By DR. ROB SELLERS

The following opinion piece by Dr. Robert Sellers originally was posted on the Baptist Global News website. It is reprinted here with permission. Sellers is professor of theology and missions emeritus at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon Seminary.

By DR. ROBERT SELLERS

Over the more than a half century of my participation in Christian cross-cultural missions, I have noticed a gradual shift in missions strategy. This change is both theologically sound and morally significant. It is a shift to prioritize John 21 over Matthew 28. Click here to read entire piece.

Dr. Robert Sellers