Dromgoole to Share ‘Abilene Stories From Then to Now’

Posted on by Leave a comment
Glenn Dromgoogle, former editor of the Abilene Reporter-News, will share stories from a book he co-authored at the August meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.
The public is invited to the meeting at Wylie United Methodist Church, 3430 Antilley Road. Lunch is served at 11:30, followed by a short business meeting and Dromgoole’s program. A $3 donation is suggested for lunch.
Dromgoole and his wife, Carol, are owners of Texas Star Trading Company. Dromgoole has written numerous books since retiring from the Reporter-News. For the August meeting, he will relate stories from a book that he co-edited in 2013 with Jay Moore and Joe W. Specht. Title of the book is “Abilene Stories From Then to Now.”
Glenn Dromgoole
tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.