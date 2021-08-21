Dromgoole to Share ‘Abilene Stories From Then to Now’

Glenn Dromgoogle, former editor of the Abilene Reporter-News, will share stories from a book he co-authored at the August meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The public is invited to the meeting at Wylie United Methodist Church, 3430 Antilley Road. Lunch is served at 11:30, followed by a short business meeting and Dromgoole’s program. A $3 donation is suggested for lunch.

Dromgoole and his wife, Carol, are owners of Texas Star Trading Company. Dromgoole has written numerous books since retiring from the Reporter-News. For the August meeting, he will relate stories from a book that he co-edited in 2013 with Jay Moore and Joe W. Specht. Title of the book is “Abilene Stories From Then to Now.”