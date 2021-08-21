‘Churches of Runnels County’ Explores Rich History

History buffs, especially people interested in church history, will be interested in a new book published by the Runnels County Historical Commission.

Churches of Runnels County—Past and Present, Volume V, is the fifth book on the history of Runnels County and the sixth book published by the RCHC in recent years.

Volume V Churches of Runnels County was compiled from submissions of 70 authors. The 384-page book is published by Ballinger Printing & Graphics and includes many, many pictures. The first printing of the book will be offered as a Premier Edition.

The book is divided into eight sections—Early Churches, Ballinger Churches, Miles Churches, Rowena Churches, Winters Churches, Community Churches, Church Associations, and Church Life. Over 155 churches have been identified that have existed in Runnels County over the years. Only Christian places of worship are known to have existed, although people of the Jewish faith and other faith groups have resided in Runnels County.

Churches of New Hope, New Home, New Joy, and New Prospect indicate the attitude of the pioneers who were starting a new life in Runnels County. Faith was important to these new settlers from around the world, and it took courage and commitment to move to this new frontier. They drew strength from each other and especially from their church. With much hard work, and sometimes hardships, they shared with one another, worshipped together, and built strong bonds. For many, their church was the center of their lives, and this brought hope to them, as they raised their families and became productive and prosperous citizens.

Churches of Runnels County is available for $48, and shipping is an additional $8. The book is available at Ballinger Printing & Graphics and JK Hair Salon in Ballinger; the Attic, Bee’s Quilting, and Heidenheimer’s in Winters; Touch of Class Beauty Shop and Beverly Teplicek in Rowena; The Depot in Miles; Donna’s Beauty Shop in Paint Rock; or from members of the Runnels County Historical Commission. The book can be ordered from Ballinger Printing & Graphics at ballingerprinting.com or by mailing payment to Runnels County Historical Commission, PO Box 211, Winters 79567.

