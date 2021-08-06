Jobs Corps Needs Volunteer Teachers

Christian Women’s Job Corps of Abilene

Needs: Three volunteer teachers for work skills classes; prayer partners

Fall session: Sept. 7-Nov. 11 (Classes are free)

Volunteer teacher training: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

1350 N. 10th St.

325-701-9250

cwjcabilene@gmail.com

Sharon Maurer, executive director

Student application: https://www.cwjcabilene.org/student-application

Volunteer application: https://www.cwjcabilene.org/volunteer-application

By LORETTA FULTON

Looking for a way to help others by simply sharing your knowledge?

If so, Christian Women’s Job Corps is waiting for you to apply to teach a work skills class. Three volunteer teachers are needed 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 7. Three volunteers are needed so that no one is overworked, said Sharon Maurer, executive director.

“I want to be able to rotate the teachers,” Maurer said.

The fall session will run Sept. 7-Nov. 11 at the CWJC center, which is located inside the Alliance for Women & Children building, 1350 N. 10th St. Registration will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at the office. Or register online at www.cwjcabilene.org

Sharon Maurer

Volunteers for the teaching positions don’t need specialized training or experience. They just need to be able to assist students with workplace skills like resume preparation, communications, etiquette, job interviews, etc. Volunteer teachers are required to attend a training session 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. All materials will be provided.

“We just need them to teach it,” Maurer said.

Another need is for prayer partners. Those who sign up will be asked to come to the center at a specified time for 30 minute prayer times.

Christian Women’s Job Corps was founded by the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) of the Southern Baptist Convention, but it is open to women of any denomination or faith tradition. All women enrolled in classes are required to attend the Bible study that is held at the beginning of class.

The fall 2020 class had to wear masks like everyone else due to the COVID pandemic. Photo courtesy Christian Women’s Job Corps

The local branch opened in February 2006. Longtime executive director Shirley Gossard retired in 2017 and more recently retired as a national trainer. Maurer has been executive director for two years.

In its history, the local branch has made many moves and has been located at its current address since January. Since its founding, CWJC has been located at Shining Star Fellowship Church on Palm Street, in a building owned by Broadview Baptist Church on South 27th Street, at First Baptist Church’s downtown City Light Community Ministries building, and at the former College Heights Elementary School on North 17th Street.

Sharing a meal at Christian Women’s Jobs Corps. Fall classes begin Sept. 7. Photo courtesy Christian Women’s Job Corps

Wherever it has been located since 2006, Christian Women’s Job Corps has fulfilled its motto:

“Empowering women through education, encouraging women through community, and experiencing God’s Work in their lives.”

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene