A celebration of life for Shirley Margaret Long Hunter will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Bob and Shirley Hunter Welcome Center on the campus of Abilene Christian University.

Hunter, 88, died June 12, 2021. The service will be livestreamed from the Piersall Funeral Directors website, http://www.pbfuneraldirectors.com/

Shirley Hunter