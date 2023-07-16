Former Haskell Resident Has New Spirituality Book

By LORETTA FULTON

A woman with ties to the Abilene area has a new book “to assist women to mature in God as they mature in years.”

Karen Kaigler-Walker, a former Haskell resident with deep roots in Haskell County, will sign copies of Aging in Spirit: A Woman’s Journey to God 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Drug Store in Haskell.

Kaigler-Walker and her husband now live in Fort Worth but for a while lived in Pasadena, California. She is professor emerita in marketing and psychology at Woodbury University in Burbank and is a former adjunct profess

Karen Kaigler-Walker

Kaigler-Walker earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in theology at Fuller Seminary and a doctorate at Ohio State University. She also is the author of Positive Aging: Every Woman’s Quest for Wisdom and Beauty.

Kaigler-Walker’s great-grandfather, Moses Park, was an early farmer and sheriff in Haskell County. He helped build the current Haskell First Methodist Church building in 1911.

Her grandmother, Lela Park Kaigler, and her grandfather lived and raised their children in Haskell. Her grandmother taught speech at Haskell High School and was an area reporter for the Abilene Reporter News. Although the family moved to Lubbock in the late ‘30s when her father went to Texas Tech, they kept the farm.

“Daddy was proud of his Haskell roots and remained close with his Haskell friends,” Kaigler-Walker said.

In 1984 her parents retired to Haskell from Austin and were members of First Methodist Church. Her mother was the editor of the Haskell Free Press and the president of the Mesquite District of the Texas Federated Women’s Club.

When Kaigler-Walker and her husband, Bud, retired in 2012, they moved from Pasadena California, to Haskell and also bought a townhouse in Fort Worth. In 2017, they moved to Fort Worth full time. While in Haskell, they were members of First United Methodist Church and the Haskell Rotary Club.

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene