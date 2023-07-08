‘Fire Drill in Nashville” Comedy Coming to Ragtown Gospel Theater

In an all new production, Fire Drill in Nashville, Thee Hallelujahs are taking the Coast to Coast Holy Ghost Revival Crusade to Music City, USA.

And, they’re making a stop at the Ragtown Gospel Theater in Post for six performances, July 15-Aug. 19. All shows are set for 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Click here to purchase tickets. The following is a news release from the producers:

“The irrepressible Reverend Joey Hallelujah’s tent revival is well on it’s way across America. In Nashville, Tennessee, he discovers the spot where they have erected the big revival tent has been reserved by another evangelist, Sister Lovonya Boudreaux. Joey quickly discovers Sister Lovonya is a force to be reckoned with—as does John K. Pernum, when he attempts to capture their confrontation for Thee Hallelujahs reality TV show.

At the same time, a strained relationship with his son, a would-be country music star, is complicated further when Shout Hallelujah attempts to persuade his daughter, Hosanna, to leave the revival crusade and join her parents and little brothers in a family singing group in Nashville.

All the Hallelujah family are in on the fun, making Fire Drill in Nashville a laughter-filled experience the whole family can enjoy. As with all Ragtown Gospel Theater productions, woven into the story is a powerful presentation of the love and grace of Jesus the whole world needs to hear.”

Chip Polk is joined by Jeff Bailey and other special guests from the cast to open with a memorable music show .