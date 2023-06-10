Uncle Mort: Consultant in Waiting

THE IDLE AMERICAN

Commentary by Dr. Don Newbury

My aged Uncle Mort sometimes stumbles across what he calls “business opportunities,” not unlike hogs stumbling over acorns every now and again.

He claims that an epiphany experienced during a recent Sam’s Club visit has led to his dusting off a rarely-used business card indicating that he is a “consultant.”

Dr. Don Newbury

I’m not sure anyone should bill himself or herself until others opt to engage their services, but Mort figures that when he reveals his “can’t miss” suggestions to Sam’s management, he will be signed on post haste.

Upon entering Sam’s Club on a recent week night, he thought about Sam Walton, founder of Walmart and perhaps the inspiration for big box Sam’s Club stores that entered the retail race with a single store in 1983, 21 years after Walmart began.

He also thought of Sam’s wife, Helen, who is credited with coining the slogan that Walton stores continue to promote. Maybe you have seen the words splashed across their store walls: “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.”

Anyways, Mort marveled at the smooth-as-silk atmosphere up and down most aisles.

There was one exception, and it was the food court, where down-to-earth prices attracted long lines of customers.

Maybe the gathering is unavoidable. I mean, where else can one purchase a hot dog and what amounts to a “bottomless cup” of soft drink for $1.45.

Mort is pretty sure, though, that the “scattering” can be minimized if Sam’s researchers can come up with mustard/mayonnaise/relish packets that can be opened without yard sheers, chisels or TNT. “Dry cleaners have got to love it,” Mort joked. “It’s a rare person who can eat a hog dog without staining clothes, and in some cases, shoes get the treatment because many packets are stepped on. They may be dropped, or perhaps thrown floorward by folks who simply can’t get them open.”

Uncle Mort

Mort says his recommendations will be simple and to the point. He wants to explain that several companies–including the ones making bags for individual servings of hot tea–have long known that contents are readily accessible because of a small slit in a corner of each packet. Can’t condiment companies do the same thing? And if patrons can dress their hotdogs more quickly, wouldn’t this reduce the gathering and enhance the scattering of customers to other areas of the store?

Referencing relish caused Mort to hearken back to one of his earlier suggestions that never got traction.

In his youth, he thought he’d come up with a sure-fire way to “make pickles cuter.” He joined legions who believe that warts on pickles detract from their appearance.

He never proved it as far as I know, because his “pitch” was cockamamy, at best. Mort recommended turning pickle seeds inside out before planting. He reasoned that so doing would cause the pickles to have dimples instead of warts.

‘Tis the season for young entrepreneurs to begin their retail pursuits by setting up makeshift lemonade stands in their neighborhoods.

Back in the day, youngsters living across the street from each other set up competing stands, one offering lemonade for five cents a cup. Across the street, a slightly larger sign made for longer lines of patrons. It read: “All the lemonade you can drink for a nickel.” When the first customer emptied his cup, he requested another. The youngster said, “That’ll cost you another nickel.”

The man countered, pointing to the “all-you-can-drink-for-a-nickel” sign. But the young entrepreneur was ready for him: “You are right, sir. But one cup is all you can drink for a nickel.”

Speaking of concessions, fans of the National Basketball Association no doubt are scratching their heads about the paucity of women referees in the play-offs.

During the regular season, it was not uncommon to see women officiating games. I’ve seen parts of virtually all play-off games and have yet to see a woman official.

I don’t mean to be a whistleblower about no women whistleblowers, but I’m just saying next season may be different.

Dr. Newbury, longtime university president, has written weekly since 2003, and continues to speak regularly. Contact: 817-447-3872. Email: newbury@speakerdoc.com. Facebook: Don Newbury.