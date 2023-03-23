Retired HSU Professor Julian Bridges Dies

Posted on by Leave a comment

Dr. Julian C. Bridges, a longtime professor of sociology at Hardin-Simmons University, died Monday, March 20, at age 91.

Bridges was born April 3, 1931, in Miami, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. A private family gradeside service will be held March 31 in Elmwood Memorial Park.

The Bridges family will receive guests following the service. Click here to add an expression of symphony on the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home website.

tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.