Retired HSU Professor Julian Bridges Dies

Dr. Julian C. Bridges, a longtime professor of sociology at Hardin-Simmons University, died Monday, March 20, at age 91.

Bridges was born April 3, 1931, in Miami, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St. A private family gradeside service will be held March 31 in Elmwood Memorial Park.

The Bridges family will receive guests following the service.