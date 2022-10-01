Dromgoole to Read Selections From New Book

Glenn Dromgoole will read selections from his new book, Just Happy to Be Here: Words to Encourage, Enlighten, Entertain, at First Central Presbyterian Church Wednesday evening.

The public is invited to the free program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Dromgoole’s latest book includes more than 100 inspirational and whimsical pieces collected from his 60 years as a writer.

“This gem of a book,” says Abilene author Loretta Fulton, “is the perfect combination of bits of wisdom, beautiful thoughts in poetry and prose, and laugh-out-loud humor.”

Abilene historian Jay Moore suggests the 240-page book offers “bolstering optimism, inspirational shots in the arm, and boosts of cheer to brighten any day.”

“This book is a gift that keeps on giving,” adds award-winning author Carlton Stowers.

The book is arranged into seven sections: Inspiration and Whimsy; 20 Sermons in 20 Minutes; Language Matters; My Texas; Strictly Fiction; It Could Be Verse; and Other Musings.

“I hope something in these pages,” the author writes, “will encourage you, challenge you, lift your spirit, brighten your day, bring you joy, give you a laugh, make you a little happier to be here.”

The paperback book is $15. Autographed copies are available at Texas Star Trading Company, 174 Cypress, in downtown Abilene or online at www.TexasStarTrading.com.

Dromgoole, 78, is the author of more than 30 books and a member of the Texas Literary Hall of Fame. He was named Abilene’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2013 and received the A. C. Greene Award, given to a distinguished Texas author, in 2018. He and his wife Carol own Texas Star Trading Company.