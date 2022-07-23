Sacred Heart Hosting Diocesan Conference

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 837 Jeanette St., will be the host church for the annual Diocesan Charismatic Conference scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.

An opening Mass with Bishop Michael Sis will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Gail Waldmann & Hearts in One Accord will provide music.

Bishop Michael Sis

Registration with coffee and donuts starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Rosary and praise and worship will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Dee Halbert and Holy Light team from Holy Family Catholic Church leading. Talks and Witnesses willl be led by Father Felix Archibong, Deacon Ron Stegenga family, and Deacon Jose Villagrana family.

Renewal of Baptism in the Spirit will be led by Sandy Seidel. Eucharistic Adoration and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be led by Fr. Albert Ezeanya, with music by Lizie and Ben Chavez . The conference will end with a Healing Mass by Ezeanya and other priests at 3 p.m.

Father Albert Ezeanya

Registration fee is $10. Lunch will be provided. The conference is sponsored by the Diocesan Charismatic Committee, Sandy Seidel liaison, 325-656-5550.