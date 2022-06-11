Young Audiences Hosting Houston Boychoir

Two groups from the Houston Boychoir will perform a free concert June 18 in the Woodward-Dellis Recital Hall at Hardin-Simmons University.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Young Audiences of Abilene, under the direction of Executive Director Laura King, is bringing the choir to Abilene. Performances will be by the Boychoir Chamber Choir and the Boychoir Olde Boys.

The following is from the Boychoir flier:

“Houston Boychoir concerts delight audiences of all ages. Their music spans the centuries and the globe as boys sing music from the Western European tradition and music of many lands, languages and cultures.

With two choirs to charm you, audiences will hear the soaring voices of the Chamber Choir and the powerful young men’s voices of the Olde Boys. When their voices combine into one large Houston Boychoir, they are thrilling. Through the lessons that we teach in music, boys are learning to be creative and collaborative, to be respectful of themselves and of others, and to focus their attention on something which is greater than themselves.The boys perform regularly for a variety of functions: concerts, weddings, anthems at professional sporting events such as Astros, Rockets.Yet some of our best work is done in retirement communities, nursing homes and hospitals, where boys learn how to give to others and to appreciate the abundant blessings that are held in their lives.

Houston Boychoir website photo