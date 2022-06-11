Register Now for Caregiver Seminar

“Inspired by the Light of the The Longest Day” is the theme for a caregiver seminar scheduled for June 21.

The seminar, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road. Lunch is included. Speakers will be Dr. Sandra Hazelip, geriatric medicine specialist; Becky Mahan-Fox, a pharmacist and assistant professor at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Pharmacy in Abilene; and Katie McCracken Gore, an attorney who will discuss legal planning considerations.

To register, contact Mindy Bannister at 672-2907 Ext. 1442 or email her at mbannister@alz.org