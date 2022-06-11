Catholic Diocese Hosting Eucharistic Revival

The Catholic Diocese of San Angelo will kick off the diocesen year of the National Eucharistic Revival with a Mass on Saturday, June 18.

The Mass, celebrated by Bishop Michael Sis, will begin at 4 p.m. in the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo. A Eucharistic procession to the river will follow.

Afterward, Father Ryan Rojo will then lead a discussion in the parish hall of Sacred Heart on the Real Presence in the Eucharist. Father Rojo is the diocesan director of vocations and seminarians.

Refreshments will follow and overnight eucharistic adoration will be available. To help with the adoration, contact Joann Turner at catlaughter12@gmail.com.