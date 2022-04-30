Brook Hollow Christian Church Pastor Honored

Penny Biddy, co-pastor of Brook Hollow Christian Church will be honored at a come-and-go reception Saturday, May 7, at the church, which is located at 4606 S. 14th Street in the Woodhaven Shopping Center.

Hours are 10 a.m.-noon.

Biddy recently earned master of divinity degree and a master of arts degree in ancient and Oriental Christianity from Abilene Christian University. Brook Hollow Christian Church sold its longtime home on South Willis Street in 2021 and relocated to its new home.

Penny Biddy, left, and Chesna Riley, center, co-pastor Brook Hollow Christian Church. Debbie Bolls, right, is chair of the board of trustees. Photo by Loretta Fulton