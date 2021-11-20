‘Christian Compassion’ Explores History of Charitable Service

Monty Lynn, a business professor at Abilene Christian University, with experience in social work and international development, shares historical accounts of Christian service in his new book, “Christian Compassion: A Charitable History,” published by Wipf & Stock. Lynn discovered in his own work that learning about the service of early Christians gave him insight and encouragement.

“I often found historical accounts of Christian service to be captivating,” he wrote, “not just for their feel-good qualities (although they do inspire), but also because they broadened my view of contemporary humanitarian engagement.”

His goal with the book is to bolster the efforts of current Christians, who also are engaged in serving others. Click here to read a blog post about the book from Christianity Today.

MONTY LYNN
