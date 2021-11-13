Sellers: The Church is Losing Its Way

The following opinion piece by Dr. Robert Sellers originally was posted on the Baptist News Global website. It is reprinted here with permission. Sellers is professor of theology and missions emeritus at Hardin-Simmons University’s Logsdon Seminary.

Statistics for 2021 from across multiple Christian denominations reveal a decrease in church membership and active participation, according to the parachurch organization Exponential and the Pew Research Center.

This decline can be attributed, in large part, to the increasing number of Americans who express no interest in organized religion. These millions of people embrace the designation “none,” to reflect that on surveys and questionnaires, when asked for their religious preference, they mark the box labeled “none.”

Read The Church is Losing Its Way

Dr. Robert Sellers