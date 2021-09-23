Celebrate Africa at Heavenly Rest

The public is invited to a festival of African music, dance, art, cuisine, and culture on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander.

The program will begin and end with one-hour concerts in the church nave. The first concert begins at 4 p.m. and the second begins at 6. Between the two concerts, guests are invited to the courtyard for dance, craftwork, and cultural demonstrations.

Heavenly Rest hosts a Swahili language service on Sunday afternoons. The Alleluia Choir, which provides music for the service, and special guests will present the concerts.

The programs are free, but registration is requested to ensure proper social distancing. Click here to register.