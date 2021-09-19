‘Being Christian in a Secular World’ Topic of FCPC Program

David Wray, who teaches in the Graduate School of Theology at Abilene Christian University, will begin a two-part series Wednesday evening at First Central Presbyterian Church.

Wray will speak on “Being Christian in a Secular World.” The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. at First Central Presbyterian, 400 Orange St. Both presentations on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and 29, are free. The public is invited.

David Wray

“For the next two weeks,” Wray said, “I will describe manifestations of the secular age, and explore how Christians can flourish in the secular age narrative (world view).”

Wray previously was director of ACU’s Summit, an annual gathering featuring speakers, classes, fellowship, and worship. Wray and retired ACU religion instructor Randy Harris a few years ago taught a doctoral class on “Forming Communities of Faith,” which looked seriously at the secular age narrative and the implications of providing leadership for churches today.

“We discovered through interaction with our students (mostly seasoned preachers) that they struggle significantly with leading American congregations in this secular age,” Wray said.

Wray cited a book by James K.A. Smith, “How (Not) to Be Secular: Reading Charles Taylor” that he will refer to in his two presentations. Smith is a philosophical theologian and previous Summit speaker. His 150-page book explains the concepts that Taylor, a Canadian Christian Scholar, presented in his 900-page book.

“Rather than living in fear of the cultural and societal changes, Smith challenges Christians to not be overwhelmed by the current age,” Wray said. “He reminds us about the biblical principle that we live in the culture in which we are born (of which we have no choosing), and we resist chasing and embracing every societal philosophy and ideology.”