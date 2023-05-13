‘Churches and Libraries’ Topic of AAC Meeting

Churches and libraries have some overlapping roles in society, and the dean of library sciences at Abilene Christian University will talk about that at the May meeting of the Abilene Association of Congregations.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at First Central Presbyterian Church. The program is free. A $3 donation is requested for lunch or bring your own.

Dr. James Wiser

Guest speaker will be Dr. James Wiser, Dean of Library Sciences and Director of Educational Technology at ACU. His program is titled “What can the library do for you?” The following statement is from David Romanik, rector at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Reset and president of the Abilene Association of Congregations:

“Churches and libraries have long served similar functions in society: storing records, preserving cultural memory, and providing space for reflection and (quiet!) conversation. Libraries remain invaluable resources for communities of faith, especially as we grapple with the reality of a shifting religious landscape.”