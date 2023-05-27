The Church: What Happens Next?

By DANNY MINTON

There is a business sign in Nottingham, England, that reads:

“We have been established for over 100 years and have been pleasing and displeasing customers ever since. We have made money and lost money and suffered the effects of coal nationalization, coal rationing, government control, and bad payers. We have been cussed and discussed, messed about, lied to, held up, robbed, and swindled. The only reason we stay in business is to see what happens next.”

Ever feel that way? Ever feel that everything is just falling apart? I know Jesus did.

He wept over Jerusalem and their refusal to let him gather them “under his wings.”

He was frustrated with his disciples and their “little faith.”

He became angry at those who disgraced the house of God.

He felt the pain of facing unimaginable torture.

He felt the frustration of followers who “just didn’t get it.”

And what about his followers?

They were kicked out of cities.

They were stoned and left for dead.

They faced crucifixion on crosses.

They were beheaded.

They endured imprisonment.

And what about the Church?

Despite all of this, the Church continued to survive. It continued to grow and has done so for over two thousand years and will for the next two thousand unless the Lord comes.

Leaders have made questionable decisions; the Church continued to grow.

Leaders have failed to make decisions; the Church continued to grow.

Christians have made bad decisions meaning well; the Church continued to grow.

Christians have relied on self and personal bias; the Church continued to grow.

How can the Church continue to grow with all this turmoil going on? Mainly because as long as God is in control, we can do nothing to mess the whole thing up. David is an example of someone who messed things up badly yet kept coming back to God. Because he did, his kingdom continued to grow despite his faults. Asaph writes in the 73rd Psalm, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26 (NIV2011)

We are human, and humans make mistakes. We may have good intentions and grand plans, but we often struggle to fulfill our dreams for the Church. As Christians, we will sometimes mess things up, and when we do, we should remember that we can always return to God for trustworthy guidance so the Church will continue growing.

And the Church, what happens next? Remember, when things are going rough, stick around; there’s no telling what wonders God will do next!

“Many, LORD my God, are the wonders you have done, the things you planned for us. None can compare with you; were I to speak and tell of your deeds, they would be too many to declare” Psalm 40:5

Danny Minton is a former Elder and minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ