Your Lucky Day!

By DANNY MINTON

A teacher once told a story of the indomitable spirit of one of her students who had left his lunch at home, broken the zipper on his snowsuit, fallen and ripped his trousers, scraped his knee on the playground, and finally took a headlong plunge down the stairs during a fire drill.

As the teacher was picking him up and brushing him off, the youth was smiling happily. “Look”!” he said, holding up a scratched and dirty hand, “I found a dime when I fell. This is my lucky day!”

It is easy to get caught up in the things which are going wrong. Sometimes too much time is spent on faults; the faults of people, the faults of life, the faults of process, or even our personal faults.

All too often, we become overly obsessed with minor things and forget the big picture. Our minds become so clouded with the negative that we fail to see the bright shiny dime at the bottom of the stairs.

More good things happen around us as Christians than bad; way more, in fact. What can kill enthusiasm, stifle growth, and hinder service is to focus too much on the minor things and let them grow out of proportion.

I bought a new car, and when I got it home, I noticed that there was one tiny knick in the paint on the front. It was small, tiny, in fact, about the size of the head of a pin, but I knew it was there. Every time I walked by the car, I saw this knick. The knick comprised one fraction of a fraction of the paint on the car, but I noticed it. It took away from the beauty of the vehicle. Anyone else passing by wouldn’t even see it unless I pointed it out. So what did I do? Trade the car in for another one? Of course not! I got some touch-up paint and covered up the spot. The knick was still there, but you couldn’t see it because of the paint. It was then that, walking by, the full beauty of the color truly shined. The beauty that had been there all along, unappreciated until I had quit focusing on the minor problem.

As Christians, we focus on the minor things that don’t matter on many occasions. Consequently, we will fail to see the full beauty of the life of which God has so richly blessed us. If we look at our lives, we will see that there are many more dimes out there than we realized and how lucky we are to serve with others who serve a living, loving God.

Take time to look for the shiny dimes in your life. Quit focusing on the little things that don’t matter as much or put a negative light on our lives. Enjoy your family. Laugh with those close to you. See the beauty of God in the stars at night and the scenery of the daytime. When you awake, remember, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it!” Be thankful that you have another Monday instead of dreading a new week. Look at what God has given you today because we never know how many tomorrows we may have left. Go home and grab a dime and stick it in your pocket or purse. Don’t spend it, but pull it out every day and look at it, not as ten cents, but a reminder that today is your lucky day! Why? Simple, God has given it to you.

But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Matthew 6:33

Danny Minton is Pastoral Minister and Elder at Southern Hills Church of Christ