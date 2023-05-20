The One-Minute Graduation Speech

Editor’s Note: The following is from Glenn Dromgoole’s book, “Just Happy to Be Here,” a collection of “words to encourage, enlighten, entertain.” The book is available at Texas Star Trading Company, 174 Cypress St.

By GLENN DROMGOOLE

I have never been asked to give a commencement address and probably will never be invited, but I have given it some thought. What would I tell the graduates? What wisdom would I try to leave them with? Here are my thoughts, condensed into about one minute.

Graduates, families, and everyone else:

First off, I want to follow the two rules of graduation speeches. The first rule is: Keep It Short. The second rule is: Keep It Short.

So here’s what I have to say – in one sentence, seventeen words – describing what I consider a good working philosophy for life. A mission statement, perhaps. At least something worth striving for.

It is this:

Wherever I am, I can do something to make my corner of the world a better place.

I hope that wherever you go, whatever you do, you will try to make your corner of the world a better place. Be kind. Be generous. Be compassionate. Be honest. Be reasonable. Be thankful. Make a difference with your life.

And then I would sit down.

