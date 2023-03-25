ACU Hosting Summit and Sing Song

Beginning March 30, the campus of Abilene Christian University will be buzzing as people gather for the 167th Summit and the 67th annual Sing Song.

Sing Song will return to its longtime home, Moody Coliseum, for the first time since 2020 after taking place in alternate locations and formats the past two years during the pandemic and the renovation of Moody. Showtimes are Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are available at acustupro.com/tickets.

In addition, this year’s show will be dedicated to Sing Song’s founder, the late Dr. Bob Hunter (’52), senior vice president emeritus of ACU. A special video tribute will honor him during the first intermission.

People attending Summit are invited to join the Sing Song activities. Summit begins with sign-in from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building. A welcome address begins at 1 p.m., followed by ministry communities focusing on family, Hispanic, preaching, and worship ministries. Theme is “Living Word.”

Anchor Point will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 201 Mesquite Street Event Center. A meal will be served, and guests will hear a keynote address by Dr. Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne.” Stephen Maxwell from North Atlanta (Georgia) Church of Christ will lead worship.

Thursday afternoon and Friday morning will be filled with ministry communities, which will focus on family, Hispanic, preaching and worship ministries. There will also be a general interest community that examines the living word through the book of Hebrews. Click here for Summit schedule

The general interest community will be led by Dr. Amy Bost-Henegar and Dr. Don McLaughlin, and they have entitled it “Alive, Powerful, and Piercing: The Word of God in the Book of Hebrews.”

The Hispanic ministry community, led by Dr. Omar Palafox and Alejandro Ezquerra, is shaping a contextualized environment for contribution, collaboration, and intercultural communication.

Dr. Tiffany Dahlman and Joshua Jackson are leading the preaching community this spring. In it, special attention will be given to the challenges of preachers in ordinary, small, or rural churches (contexts that are quite extraordinary!).

Participants in the worship community will spend time considering the living nature of worship as speakers answer questions related to what a church’s worship is communicating. Jeff Nelson and Michael Stanford will lead the community.