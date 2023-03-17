Pew Survey Tracks American Religious Likes and Dislikes

Far more Americans express favorable than unfavorable views of Jews, mainline Protestants and Catholics, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey that measures U.S. adults’ broad sentiments toward several religious groups.

At the other end of the spectrum, more Americans express negative than positive attitudes toward atheists, Muslims and Mormons (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).

The survey also showed that Americans as a whole view evangelicals about equally–28 percent favorably and 27 percent unfavorably. But among Americans who are not themselves born-again or evangelical Protestants, the balance of opinion is much more negative (32 percent unfavorable vs 18 percent favorable).

Click here to read the survey.