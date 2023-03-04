Summit Registration Deadline March 15.

Registration for ACU’s annual Summit will end March 15.

The two-day event is scheduled for March 30-31. Most classes will be held on campus, with the exception of a dinner on Thursday night, March 30.

Theme is Living Word. Keynote speaker for the Thursday night dinner, to be held at the 201 Mesquite Event Center in downtown Abilene, is Kistin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne.”

Several sessions or “communities” are scheduled over two days, including a general interest community led by Amy Bost-Henegar and Don McLaughlin. Other communities will focus on family ministry, Hispanic ministry, preaching. and worship.

Click here for a schedule and to register

From left: Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Don McLaughlin, and Amy Bost-Henegar