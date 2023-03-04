Summit Registration Deadline March 15.

Posted on by Leave a comment

Registration for ACU’s annual Summit will end March 15.

The two-day event is scheduled for March 30-31. Most classes will be held on campus, with the exception of a dinner on Thursday night, March 30.

Theme is Living Word. Keynote speaker for the Thursday night dinner, to be held at the 201 Mesquite Event Center in downtown Abilene, is Kistin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne.”

Several sessions or “communities” are scheduled over two days, including a general interest community led by Amy Bost-Henegar and Don McLaughlin. Other communities will focus on family ministry, Hispanic ministry, preaching. and worship.

Click here for a schedule and to register

From left: Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Don McLaughlin, and Amy Bost-Henegar

tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.