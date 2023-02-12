Longtime ACU Administrator Bob Hunter Dies

Dr. Robert D. “Bob” Hunter, longtime vice president at Abilene Christian University and former state legislator, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at age 94.

A memorial service is pending. The following was provided by ACU.

“Bob Hunter stands alone as the greatest friend-maker and ambassador in the history of Abilene Christian,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, president. “His spirit of hospitality and love for his alma mater are known by generations of Wildcats who have him to thank for many of the best attributes that define ACU for visitors and alumni alike. He seldom met a stranger and amazed everyone with his ability to remember names and details. It is fitting that the Hunter Welcome Center is the front door to our campus, and we will never forget the example of Christian servant-leadership he lived for all of us to see and follow.”

Bob Hunter at the Welcome Center bearing his name. Abilene Christian University Photo by Jeremy Enlow http://www.steelshutter.com