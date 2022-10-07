Open Communion Is First Step Toward Christian Unity

By GLENN DROMGOOLE

In our Presbyterian church, when we observe Communion, the pastor always says, “This is the Lord’s table. It is not a Presbyterian table. All who proclaim Jesus as Lord are welcome.”

As it should be in all churches. But isn’t.

I grew up Baptist, and when we observed the Lord’s Supper, as we called it, it was for those who had been immersed as Baptists. Churches of Christ had similar restrictions.

We were at a Catholic church for a grandson’s baptism, and the priest preached a fine sermon about the importance of Christians coming together to promote freedom, justice, mercy and grace.

Then it was time for Communion, and it became clear that only Catholics were eligible for the wafer and the wine. The rest of us could seek a “blessing” from the priest by folding our arms, but not full Communion.

I’ve been to funerals and weddings in churches that practiced open Communion, but some members of other denominational faiths would remain in their seats rather than accept “unapproved” elements.

If Christians can’t find a common ground on something so basic to the faith as Communion, how can we expect to unite on other matters related to the human spirit?

It all begins, it seems to me, with one declaration: All who proclaim Jesus as Lord are welcome at the table.

If we can’t start there, then where?

Glenn Dromgoole

Glenn Dromgoole is a former editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and the author of numerous books. He and his wife, Carol, own Texas Star Trading Company.