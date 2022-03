Don’t forget to “spring forward” this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

Before going to bed Saturday night. set your clocks forward one hour.

For those who don’t like Daylight Saving Time, it comes to an end at 2 a.m. Nov. 6, just a short eight months from now. You’ll get to regain that hour of sleep you’ll lose this weekend.