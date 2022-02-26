Ballet Folklorico Brings Home the Gold

By LORETTA FULTON

The amazing Ballet Folklorico of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church brought home five first place trophies and one second place trophy from the recent Bailes De Mi Tierra competition at Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop.

Alvaro Munoz, executive director/artistic choreographer of Ballet Folklorico, couldn’t contain his excitement over his group’s outstanding performance.

“These amazing dancers of mine really worked hard,” he said. “I admire their passion, drive, perseverance, dedication, determination, and love for the art of the Mexican culture.”

Each dance group could enter as many dance categories or dance regions as they wanted. A panel of judges, all Maestros of Mexican dance Folklore, came from several parts of Mexico to judge and evaluate each dance company. It was the first time for Ballet Folklorico to enter, Munoz said.

Abilenians will get the opportunity to see the local group on March 6 when they perform at the Paramount Theatre as special guest performers for the Abilene Ballet Theatre spring recital.

The group won the following trophies at the recent competition:

1st Place Duet Children Division in the state of Jalisco dance region category. Recipients are Sierra Jenkins & Jude Escobedo 2nd Place Duet Jr. Division in the state of Jalisco dance region category. Recipients are Amia Brown & Amari Day 1st Place Ensemble Group Young Adult Division in the state of Veracruz dance region category. Recipients are Vanesssa Rodriguez, Renatta Hernandez, Giselle Rodriguez, Layla Gonzalez, Lily Arrazola, T.J. Zamora 1st Place Ensemble Group Adult Division in the state of Jalisco dance region category. Recipients are Alvaro Munoz, Amari Day, Mateo Valdez, Gavin Jenkins, Jacob Stokes, David Gott and Luis Lopez. 1st Place Overall Large Group Adult Division in the state of Jalisco dance region category. Recipients are Vanessa Rodriguez, Renatta Hernandez, Lily Arrazola, Amayah Scheets, Giselle Rodriguez, T.J. Zamora, Layla Gonzalez, Alvaro Munoz, Gavin Jenkins, Jacob Stokes, Mateo Valdez, Luis Lopez, Amari Day, David Gott. 1st Place Overall Large Adult Division in the state of Guerrero dance region category. Recipients are Vanessa Rodriguez, Lily Arrazola, Renatta Hernandez, Amayah Scheets, Bailey Gott, Laly DeHoyos, Trinity Escobedo, T.J. Zamora, Giselle Rodriguez, Layla Gonzalez, Gavin Jenkins, Alvaro Munoz, Jacob Stokes, Mateo Valdez, Jude Escobedo, Amari Day, Luis Lopez, David Gott.

Munoz thanks parents, church members, and others who support the ballet group and assisted in getting contestants to Bastrop.

“It takes a village to run a successful group,” Munoz said. “I’m a strong believer in ‘teamwork makes the dream work’ and today we proved that.”

