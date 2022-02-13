‘Women in Ministry’ Webinar Set for Feb. 21

ACU’s Baptist Studies Center is hosting a webinar on Monday, Feb. 21, exploring the topic, “Women in Ministry: Becoming Advocates for Half the Church.”

The webinar originally was planned as a run-up to an on-campus event in March at Abilene Christian University. But the on-campus programming was postponed until next fall due to COVID concern, said Myles Werntz, director of Baptist Studies at ACU. The webinar begins at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. The event is free but registration is required by clicking here

One of the questions which has faced Baptists since their beginnings in the 17th century is how to think about the role of women in the church.,” Werntz said in a news release. “In this webinar, we’ll be discussing the roadblocks women face in church ministry, and what can be done to more fully advocate for women’s inclusion in ministerial roles.”



The webinar will be hosted by three presenters–Anyra Cano, director of Texas Baptist Women in Ministry; Jewel London, minister at Church Without Walls; and Meredith Stone, national director of Baptist Women in Ministry.





