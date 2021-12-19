Christmas Eve Returns to ‘Normal’

Editor’s Note: To add church services to this list, email information to editor@spiritofabilene.com

By LORETTA FULTON

The traditional glow of candlelight will once again be experienced on Christmas Eve, as most churches return to in-person worship.

COVID-19 and its variants are refusing to go away, but Christmas Eve services won’t be affected this year as much as in 2020. Some protocols will be in place, like distancing and wearing a mask, but churches that traditionally host Christmas Eve services in person plan to do so this year. A year ago, many chose online only or a hybrid of virtual and in-person services.

A post on the Westminster Presbyterian Church Facebook page proclaims a message that everyone can agree with:

“It will be wonderful worshipping together this year!”

Following is a partial list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

ST. LUKE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN CHURCH

501 Sunset Drive

10 a.m. Royal Hours

8 p.m. Matins

9 p.m. Divine Liturgy

Philip LeMasters, pastor

HIGHLAND CHURCH OF CHRIST

425 Highland Ave.

5 p.m. Candlelight service

Shane Hughes, minister

FIRST CENTRAL PRESBYTERIAN

400 Orange St.

6 p.m. candlelight service and Holy Communion

Come early to hear Dan Mitchell play his classical guitar.

Cliff Stewart, pastor

WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

4515 S. 14th St.

6 p.m. candlelight service

Chris Turner, pastor

PIONEER DRIVE BAPTIST CHURCH

701 S. Pioneer Drive

5 p.m. Holy Communion

6:30 p.m. candlelight service

John Whitten, pastor

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

1133 N. Third St.

6 p.m. family service, including children’s service

11 p.m. 53rd annual candlelight service, which will be broadcast live on CW channel

Interim pastor

WYLIE BAPTIST CHURCH

6097 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. candlelight

Mike Harkrider, pastor

EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE HEAVENLY REST

602 Meander St.

4 p.m. Holy Eucharist in the nave

6 p.m. Lessons & Carols in the courtyard

10 p.m. Festival Holy Eucharist in the nave (also livestreamed)

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist in the nave; 1 p.m. Holy Eucharist in Swahili in the nave

David Romanik, rector

ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

809 Barrow St. (ACT Black Box Theater next to ACT main stage)

6:30 p.m. Holy Eucharist and candlelight

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist

Mary Glover, rector

ALDERSGATE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

1741 Sayles Blvd.

5:30 p.m. Candlelight service

Dustin Wilhite, pastor

ST. PAUL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

525 Beech St.

6 p.m. Lessons & Carols

Steve Patterson, pastor

WYLIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

3430 Antilley Road

5:30 p.m. candlelight service

Jeff Hatcher, pastor

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

202 Butternut St.

5:30 p.m. candlelight service

Scott Seymour, pastor

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

2801 Antilley Road

6:30 p.m. candlelight

Clyde Kieschnick, pastor

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene