Still Time to Pack Online Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

Posted on by Leave a comment

By LORETTA FULTON

If you meant to pack a shoebox for the annual Operation Christmas Child campaign but forgot, it’s not too late to pack a box online. Deadline for online packing to get the box counted in this year’s donations is Dec. 31.

National collection week for physical boxes was Nov. 15-22. The local drive exceeded expectations, said Naomi Wood, Abilene Area coordinator.

“We collected 9,141 shoeboxes for the Abilene area,” Wood said. “Our goal was 9,000. Praising God for the harvest!”

Last year–the year of COVID–8,215 boxes were packed in the Abilene area, including those built online.

“Not sure what to expect for online this year,” Wood said, “but whatever it is, it’s icing on the cake!”

To pack a box online, go to at www.samaritanspurse.org Click on “What We Do” at the top and then scroll down the list to “Operation Christmas Child.” Cost of packing a box online is $25.

Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, provides Christmas gifts for children around the world. The $25 cost of packing a shoebox online includes a $9 donation for shipping and for a discipleship program called “The Greatest Journey.” After receiving shoebox gifts, many children participate in the program at a church where they live. The 12-lesson course teaches Bible stories and scripture memorization.

tagged with ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.