Still Time to Pack Online Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

By LORETTA FULTON

If you meant to pack a shoebox for the annual Operation Christmas Child campaign but forgot, it’s not too late to pack a box online. Deadline for online packing to get the box counted in this year’s donations is Dec. 31.

National collection week for physical boxes was Nov. 15-22. The local drive exceeded expectations, said Naomi Wood, Abilene Area coordinator.

“We collected 9,141 shoeboxes for the Abilene area,” Wood said. “Our goal was 9,000. Praising God for the harvest!”

Last year–the year of COVID–8,215 boxes were packed in the Abilene area, including those built online.

“Not sure what to expect for online this year,” Wood said, “but whatever it is, it’s icing on the cake!”

To pack a box online, go to at www.samaritanspurse.org Click on “What We Do” at the top and then scroll down the list to “Operation Christmas Child.” Cost of packing a box online is $25.

Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, provides Christmas gifts for children around the world. The $25 cost of packing a shoebox online includes a $9 donation for shipping and for a discipleship program called “The Greatest Journey.” After receiving shoebox gifts, many children participate in the program at a church where they live. The 12-lesson course teaches Bible stories and scripture memorization.