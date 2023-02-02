St. Luke Hosting Retreat for the Community

“One Life, Two Arenas: Christian Struggle in the Monastery and Family” is the theme of a retreat to be held Feb. 17-19 at St. Luke Orthodox Christian Church, 501 Sunset Drive.

The retreat is open to the public. Evening presentations on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, will begin at 7 p.m. following prayers at 5:30 p.m. and a meal. The Sunday session, Feb. 19, will follow the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. and a luncheon.

Leader will be Mother Macrina Roeber of Holy Assumption Monastery in Calistoga, California. She holds a master of arts and a master of theology from St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary.

For more information, go to http://www.stlukeorthodox.net or contact Father Philip LeMasters, pastor, at lemastep@mcm.edu