‘Exalt’, a citywide worship experience sponsored by 1-Kingdom, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. Third St.

The event, open to the public, gets underway at 6 p.m.

“Join us for a citywide night of worship as we exalt Jesus over Abilene and the Big Country” a promotional graphic says.

1-Kingdom is an organization of pastors and civic leaders from Abilene and the surrounding area.

https://www.1-kingdom.org/