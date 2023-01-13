Bill Libby, McMurry Professor and Retired Military Chaplain, Dies

Bill Libby, former Army chaplain and longtime religion professor at McMurry University, died Jan. 7, at his home in Abilene.

Funeral was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where Libby was a longtime member, former associate pastor, and founder of the Pathfinders Sunday School class, comprised mostly of Vietnam-era veterans.

Libby will be buried alongside his wife, Amy, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., later this year.

Bill Libby

Libby served in the United States Army for 30 years, advancing to the rank of Colonel, and serving soldiers and their families around the world as a Methodist chaplain, teacher, mentor, coach, and guide. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with a V for Valor, for his ministry to soldiers during combat.

During his 20-year tenure at McMurry, Libby founded and endowed the cross-country running program in addition to teaching Old Testament and history classes.

