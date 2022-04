Palmer McCown, Class of 1961, former director of the HSU Baptist Student Ministry, is the recipient of the Altom Christian Service Award for 2022.

The award is given in recognition of McCown’s devoted service to Christian higher eduation and for his exemplary influence in the lives of university students and senior adults.

The award was given April 11 at HSU.

Palmer McCown, second from left, was honored April 11 at Hardin-Simmons Universtiy with the Altom Christian Service Award. Pictured left to right are Dr. Lanny Hall, McCown, President Eric Bruntmyer, Bill Altom, and Janis Altom. Hardin-Simmons photo