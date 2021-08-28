Pew Center Survey: Declining White Population Neither Good Nor Bad

A survey by the Pew Research Center shows a majority of U.S. adults say the decreasing share of Americans who identify their race as White is neither good nor bad for society. About six-in-ten adults (61%) say this, while about two-in-ten (22%) say it is bad and 15% say it is good. Majorities across demographic and political groups have neutral views about the declining proportion of White people in the country. But there are substantial differences in who has a positive or negative opinion about it.

The population study was drawn from the recent data from the Census Bureau. Read entire Pew survey here.

