UCC Offering Pizza, Water Slides, and COVID Vaccinations

Anyone interested in setting up a COVID vaccine clinic in conjunction with another event can email Cheryl Bacon at baconc@acu.edu. Bacon led the way in setting up a vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at University Church of Christ.

By LORETTA FULTON

The annual back-to-school block party sponsored by University Church of Christ will have a new look this year with a COVID vaccine clinic added to the pizza party, water slides, and water guns.

All activities will be in and around the church, 733 E.N. 16th St. The clinic will be set up in the family room, which is in a building located on the south side of the church.

The back-to-school party is an annual event, but the COVID clinic obviously is new. The events are not limited to people who live in the church neighborhood.

“It’s anybody who wants to come over,” said Jason Craddock, campus minister.

Pizza will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The clinic will be open 5 to 8 p.m. It will be manned by health care providers who are members of the church and will be supervised by health care professionals from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District. Volunteers from the United Way will assist with registration.

Church member Cheryl Bacon came up with the idea for the clinic out of frustration over the city’s low vaccination rate. She decided to turn the frustration into something productive and the idea for the clinic was born. Bacon contacted the health department and United Way for assistance and direction and the idea took off.

“It just happened from there,” Bacon said.

She is anticipating anywhere from 15 to 30 people will be vaccinated, but supplies will be available for more if needed.

Craddock, the church’s campus minister, said each year the back-to-school party is an opportunity to feed the neighbors and offer a blessing before school starts. This year, the COVID vaccine clinic will provide an extra blessing.

“It’s been a great thing to add on to our Wednesday night events,” Craddock said.

Loretta Fulton is creator and editor of Spirit of Abilene