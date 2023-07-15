Northwest Texas UMC Loses Majority of Congregations

The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which includes Abilene, has lost seventy-five percent of its congregations to disaffiliation since the process began last year.

The conference report is among those recently submitted to the larger church. The NWTX Conference met in Lubbock in June. The only two remaining United Methodist churches in Abilene are St. Paul and St. James. All the others have left to join the conservative Global Methodist Church. The most notable are Aldersgate, Wylie Methodist, and First Methodist. But conference leaders say all isn’t as bleak as it sounds, with new communities sprouting up in the sprawling conference, which covers the entire Panhandle down to Abilene and west to the Midland/Odessa area. Click here to read the report in UM News