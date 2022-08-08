News Roundup

Over 650 bishops from across the Anglican Communion, led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, ended the 12-day Lambeth Conference Monday, Aug. 8. The Lambeth Conference normally is held every 10 years, but was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his third and final keynote address of the 15th Lambeth Conference, Welby called on the church “to tell, to teach and to transform by responding to human need,” driving home the conference’s theme, “God’s Church for God’s World.” Click here to read the article from Episcopal News Service.

Russell Moore, the former Southern Baptist ethicist, has been named editor in chief at Christianity Today. Moore joined Christianity Today as a public theologian in 2021 after resigning as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. His tenure there had been controversial, in part because of his opposition to Donald Trump and for advocating for sexual abuse reforms. Click here to read article from Religion News Service

The Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN) is celebrating “with the majority of Americans and the world that the United States is again assuming its leadership responsibility to address the climate crisis” after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The measure has been sent to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on Friday. Click here to read statement from EEN.

How do Christians define missions? Recent data published in The Great Disconnect, a Barna report produced in partnership with Mission India, show that Christians’ and pastors’ perceptions of missions—whether it’s a calling or a mandate—vary widely. Click here to read Barna article

