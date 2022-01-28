HPU Hosting Currie-Strickland Lectures

Howard Payne University news release

Dr. Clark Elliston, associate professor of religion and philosophy at Schreiner University in Kerrville, will be guest speaker for the 15th Annual Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures at Howard Payne University.

The public is invited to the lectures at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the Mabee University Center’s Bullion Suites. There is no cost to attend the lectures, but reservations are requested. To request reservations or more information, contact HPU’s School of Christian Studies at currie-strickland@hputx.edu or 325-649-8403.

Dr. Clark Elliston

Theme will be “Flourishing in a Technological Age: Cultivating Rest.” The Thursday and Friday presentations are titled “Cities of Endless Night: The Formation of Modern Technologies,” and “No Rest for the Weary: Leisure and the World of Total Work,” respectively.

Dr. Elliston’s research interests lie at the intersection of constructive theology and wider issues of culture. He has published work on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, film and theology, and human flourishing in a technological age. When not engaged in teaching and writing, he enjoys his family, the outdoors and books.

The Currie-Strickland lecture series is made possible through the generosity of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Elliston and was established to honor the life of Dr. David R. Currie, retired executive director of Texas Baptists Committed; and the memory of Phil Strickland, who dedicated nearly 40 years of ministry to the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ Christian Life Commission.