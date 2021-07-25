AAC Begins Monthly Meetings August 25

After a year hiatus, the Abilene Association of Congregations will resume its monthly meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Glenn Dromgoole will be guest speaker. The meeting will be held at Wylie United Methodist Church,
3430 Antilley Road. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 1. Lunch is by donation. The program is free.
Cliff Stewart, pastor of First Central Presbyterian Church, is president of the association. The public is invited to the meetings.




